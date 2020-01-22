Green Street Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for 2.8% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Green Street Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. 672,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,885. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.