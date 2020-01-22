Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stake Lifted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Green Dot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 735,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,224. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

