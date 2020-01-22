Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.73

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 29836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

