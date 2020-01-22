Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,722,000 after acquiring an additional 95,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after buying an additional 224,824 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.98. 1,329,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.95 and a 1-year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

