Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.40. 3,174,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $169.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.