Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.11. 1,840,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

