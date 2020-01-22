Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,644 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 110,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,267. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

