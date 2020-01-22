Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Nike stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.59. 3,336,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.