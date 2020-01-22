Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,483 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $178.34. 884,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,416. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $177.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

