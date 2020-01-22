Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.57. 75,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,006. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $147.44 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

