Granite Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. 278,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,699. The company has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

