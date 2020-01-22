Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.84

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.48. Graincorp shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 505,433 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.97.

Graincorp Company Profile (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

