GrafTech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,623 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,512% compared to the typical volume of 721 call options.

EAF stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

