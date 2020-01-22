Goodwin Daniel L Sells 7,482 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts comprises 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,080. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

