Goodwin Daniel L Sells 50,000 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Co accounts for 1.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L owned 1.68% of Noodles & Co worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 306,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 10,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of 115.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

