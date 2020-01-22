Goodwin Daniel L Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 11,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,854. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

