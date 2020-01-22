Goodwin Daniel L Cuts Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Kroger were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 204.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 60.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

