GoldMint Price Down 23.6% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market cap of $258,069.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.03540232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

