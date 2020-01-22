Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) to Buy

Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Lala SAB De CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Grupo Lala SAB De CV alerts:

Grupo Lala SAB De CV stock remained flat at $$0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. Grupo Lala SAB De CV has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala SAB De CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala SAB De CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.