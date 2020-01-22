Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) to Buy

Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Lala SAB De CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Grupo Lala SAB De CV stock remained flat at $$0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. Grupo Lala SAB De CV has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Grupo Lala SAB De CV

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

