Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $250.46

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.46 and last traded at $249.46, with a volume of 3108300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.46.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

