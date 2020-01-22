Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by PhiloSmith Capital Corp

PhiloSmith Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

NYSE GS traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.