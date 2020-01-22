Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Neutral

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 285,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,677. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.