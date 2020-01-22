Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Neutral

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 285,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,677. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
About Compania Cervecerias Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
