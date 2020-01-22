Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Shares Up 2.9%

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 112,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 502,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Golden Predator Mining Company Profile (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

