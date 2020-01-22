GoldCoin Price Hits $0.0159 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. GoldCoin has a market cap of $663,568.00 and approximately $640.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00659655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007878 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

