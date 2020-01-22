GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,236.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $22,254.00 and approximately $26,236.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

