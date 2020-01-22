Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,102.11

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,102.11 and traded as high as $2,162.00. Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at $2,080.00, with a volume of 35,436 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The firm has a market cap of $898.08 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,130.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,102.11.

In other news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total value of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

About Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

