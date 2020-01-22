Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Boosted by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. Globe Life accounts for approximately 3.2% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.85% of Globe Life worth $96,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $107.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

