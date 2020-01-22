Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, approximately 2,815 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This is a boost from Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

