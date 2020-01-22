Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

