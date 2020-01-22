Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, approximately 71,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 30,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

