Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Trading Up 0.3%

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34, approximately 2,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.