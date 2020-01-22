Global Thematic Partners LLC Takes Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. ValuEngine downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

HCAT stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 317,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,253. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

