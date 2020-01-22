Global Thematic Partners LLC Sells 398,599 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 398,599 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.3% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $38,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,777,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,550. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.