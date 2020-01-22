Global Thematic Partners LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,947 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 3.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $63,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,469,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $151,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,659.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

