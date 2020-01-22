Global Thematic Partners LLC Increases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mohawk Industries worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,056,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 166.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 824,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,669. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.