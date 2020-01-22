Global Thematic Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.8% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.26. 1,331,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,046. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $341.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.19. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

