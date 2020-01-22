Global Thematic Partners LLC Buys 82,838 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 502.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $8.63 on Tuesday, hitting $189.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,486. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $155.02 and a one year high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.77. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.80.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.