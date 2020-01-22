Global Thematic Partners LLC Buys 6,364 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,868,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,912,000 after purchasing an additional 649,469 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 225,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,560,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,726. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $114.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

