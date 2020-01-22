Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $197.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $198.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $200.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

