Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $197.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $198.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $200.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
