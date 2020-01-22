Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Global Indemnity stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 8,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The stock has a market cap of $438.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. Global Indemnity has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

