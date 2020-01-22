Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Global Indemnity an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GBLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Indemnity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $438.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.56. Global Indemnity has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.23 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

