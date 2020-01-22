Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLAD. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

