Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 737 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 233,137 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $183.29. 2,068,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,749. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.16.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

