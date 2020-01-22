Gexan Price Tops $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $67,196.00 and $4,841.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.01249289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052892 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00218732 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072530 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,806,253 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,461 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

