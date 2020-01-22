Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 3,173.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,173.40 ($41.74).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) target price for the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total value of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

Shares of GNS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,100 ($40.78). The stock had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,894.44. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

