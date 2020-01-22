General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in General Motors were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. 3,993,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,736. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

