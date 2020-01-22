Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Genel Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

About Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.