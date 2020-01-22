Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $36.86 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,119,248 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

