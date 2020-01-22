Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.43. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 95,607 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on GXE shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.