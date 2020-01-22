Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,445.10

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,445.10 ($19.01) and last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.68), with a volume of 99102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380 ($18.15).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.20).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,304.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,159.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36). Also, insider Malcolm Goddard purchased 53,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) per share, for a total transaction of £636,660 ($837,490.13). Insiders sold 147,975 shares of company stock worth $191,820,788 over the last quarter.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

